Top China ports see 10% container volume growth in Q1

Photo: SIPG SIPG container yard
Container volume and cargo throughput at Chinese ports both achieved positive growth in the first quarter of this year.

In Q1, container volume at major Chinese ports was 76.73 million teu, an increase of 10% year-on-year. Domestic container volume and foreign trading volume grew 8.5% and 11.1%, respectively. 

Shanghai port, Ningbo-Zhoushan port and Qingdao port were the top three container handling ports.

Cargo throughput was 4.09 billion tons in Q1, up 6.1% year-on-year, among which the foreign trading cargo volume was 1.306bn tons, increasing 9.5% year-on-year. Ningbo-Zhoushan port, Tangshan port and Shanghai port were the first three cargo handling ports domestically. 

From January to March, Chinas total import and export of goods expanded 5% year-on-year, setting new records in both scale and growth rate, which is estimated to continue to show an upward trend in the second quarter of 2024.

 

TAGS: Asia Containers

 

