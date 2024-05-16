Top China ports see 10% container volume growth in Q1

In Q1, container volume at major Chinese ports was 76.73 million teu, an increase of 10% year-on-year. Domestic container volume and foreign trading volume grew 8.5% and 11.1%, respectively.

Shanghai port, Ningbo-Zhoushan port and Qingdao port were the top three container handling ports.

Cargo throughput was 4.09 billion tons in Q1, up 6.1% year-on-year, among which the foreign trading cargo volume was 1.306bn tons, increasing 9.5% year-on-year. Ningbo-Zhoushan port, Tangshan port and Shanghai port were the first three cargo handling ports domestically.

From January to March, China’s total import and export of goods expanded 5% year-on-year, setting new records in both scale and growth rate, which is estimated to continue to show an upward trend in the second quarter of 2024.