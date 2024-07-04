US Seaports benefit from RAISE grants programme

At end June 2024, US seaports were the recipients of $48.4m in grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative. RAISE, in turn, is tied to the massive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed in late 2021 and totals $550bn over 2022- 2026.

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President said CEO Cary S Davis said: "These port infrastructure projects will reap significant benefits to our nation's supply chains and potentially transformational impacts locally,"

Related: Steering a united course for SSA Marine’s US and international terminals

"Our ports extend a heartfelt thanks to Congress, the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), and all the stakeholders involved in awarding these vital funds."

Ports receiving funds under this program, which is separate from the much larger Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) administered by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), included:

Related: US container trade flows, tariffs and cargo cranes

Washington State’s Port of Bellingham is to receive nearly $18m to finalise on dock rail connections at the Port's shipping terminal. “This project will fund the final design and construction of improvements that will reinstate on-dock and near-dock rail connections to the Port of Bellingham's shipping terminal. The project will also connect the terminal to the Burlington Northern Sante Fe mainline to provide direct rail service in and out of the port,” USDOT said.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority is to receive more than $21m for a wharf reconstruction and resiliency project at the Puerto Nuevo Docks in San Juan. “Project activities will include demolition and disposal of the existing concrete platform, underwater inspection and debris removal, reconstruction of the concrete platform, and installation of a new fender system and bollards,” said USDOT.

San Diego Unified Port District is to receive $5m for a Phase II Planning Project to redevelop a terminal. “The project will improve safety and cargo handling by eliminating the need to decouple/couple rail cars in a constrained area, reduce conflicts with vertical obstructions, and reduce cargo rehandling to load rail cars on load-strengthened track, as well as reduce personnel engaged in cargo movements and improve cargo handling capabilities by expanding heavy-lift handling and storage areas,” said USDOT.

According to MARAD, it is anticipated that awards under the PIDP will be announced in November, 2024. Grants awarded in 2023 totaled in excess of $662m.