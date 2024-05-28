Leading on seafarer mental health and wellbeing

Seafaring is an ever-evolving career, bringing multiple challenges and rewards as vessels and crews move around the world. As technology develops and the operational realities of the maritime industry change, caring for seafarer mental health is of growing importance.

Recognising the mental health challenge, V.Ships Greece has teamed up with maritime healthcare company Vikand, taking advantage of an office training programme designed to improve mental health and wellbeing on board, as well as reduce incidents of self-harm and suicide at sea.

“We wanted to provide our officers with structured training from a recognised maritime healthcare provider. The team at Vikand is full of experienced medical professionals, all of whom have served on board, so they can empathise with our seafarers,” said Zafeiris Syrras, General Manager of V.Ships Greece.

The training modules aim to expand officers’ knowledge and understanding of mental health issues at sea, as well as identifying signs and symptoms of distress, including recognising factors that may contribute to suicide and self-harm. Officers are also taught how to provide initial support to their colleagues, with training on how to approach and communicate with those at risk.

“Our aim with this course is to empower officers with the skills and knowledge to recognise and respond to mental health crises,” said Ronald Spithout, Managing Director of OneHealth by Vikand. “We felt it was important to create a programme that would reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and address the very delicate subjects of suicide and self-harm.”

The programmes have been developed and are delivered by a licensed psychologist with experience of the challenges of maritime life. With no industry standard for mental health training, a structured learning programme was developed to satisfy RightShip guidelines and comply with its Inspection Ship Questionnaire (RISQ) 3.0. The service is delivered in partnership with technology company Navarino.

“it was important that we could work with such a trusted partner as Navarino, who are very well in tune with the dynamics of the Greek shipping market from a technology and local commercial support perspective,” said Spithout.

Vessel deployment

Vikand recently announced another partnership in the Greek market, bringing its remote healthcare offering to four Gourdomichalis Maritime S.A. vessels, again supported by Navarino. Athens-based Gourdomichalis Maritime will soon implement Vikand’s telehealth plan across bulk carriers Kavo Aetos, Kavo Yeraki, Kavo Alkyon and Kavo Perdika.

“Crew wellbeing is a top priority,” says Vasilis Xerotagaros, HSEQ Co-ordinator for Gourdomichalis Maritime. “With technology and services from Vikand and Navarino, we can sail with new confidence, secure in the knowledge that a dedicated team is there to assist our crew members wherever they are.”

The service package includes the Vikand Connect app, emergency care, medivac support and emergency mental health services, plus 24/7 remote access to medical and mental health professionals anywhere in the world.

“Seafarers worldwide face difficult working conditions on a daily basis,” says Spithout. “We created our new platform to positively impact every dimension of their lives, from mental health, medical care, social wellbeing and more. Gourdomichalis Maritime crews will now benefit from an extra layer of care and protection.”

Vikand said that reducing incidences of self-harm and suicide and knowledge around the subject were critical near-term goals. Its longer-term objective is to support the health of the maritime industry through programmes and services that enhance seafarer safety, resilience, happiness and productivity.

