Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsRegulationDespina Panayiotou Theodosiou receives first IMO Gender Equality Award

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou receives first IMO Gender Equality Award

Despina-IMO-Women-in-Maritime-award.jpg
The International Maritime Organization presented its first Gender Equality Award to mark IMO International Day for Women in Maritime on May 17.

Theodosiou was nominated for the award by Cyprus and chosen by an assessment panel for the pivotal and leading role she played in advancing gender equality and empowering women throughout her tenure as President of WISTA International. 

The assessment panel was made up of representatives of WISTA International; the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF); the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS); two IMO Member States from the IMOGender Network; and the chair of the IMO Legal Committee. The panel’s decision was endorsed by the IMO Council last November at its 130th session.

“For over a decade, it has been my privilege to raise awareness of the incredible work women do in maritime, and to amplify their voices. It is therefore humbling to be the first-ever recipient of an award whose purpose is to reinforce a principle that is strived for so passionately by many, and increasingly recognised as not only crucial but also beneficial for the advancement of the maritime industry,” said Theodosiou .

The award was presented by IMO secretary general Arsenio Dominguez.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, and Marina Hadjimanolis, Shipping Deputy Minister, for supporting my nomination,” said Theodosiou.

Theodosiou is CEO of satellite communications and technology company Tototheo Maritime, former president of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, and Cyprus ambassador for the Seatrade Maritime Club.

TAGS: Europe Technology

 

Related
Baltimore-bridge-NSTB.png
Don’t wait for NTSB Dali final report – check bridges and waterways now
May 20, 2024
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
Human error, Dali switchboard in focus at US Congress Baltimore bridge hearing
May 16, 2024
USCG officials survey Baltimore bridge wreckage on container ship Dali
Circuit breakers tripped on Dali prior to Baltimore bridge strike: NTSB
May 15, 2024
US President Biden giving State of the Union Address
China accuses US of weaponising trade with new tariffs
May 15, 2024