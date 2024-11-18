Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

A vessel reported missiles splashing in close proximity across two separate attacks on November 17 and 18, according to UKMTO, a reminder of the ongoing threat to ships off the coast of Yemen.

UMTO said it received a report from a company security officer of missiles splashing in close proximity to a ship at 1613 hrs on November 17 as the ship approach the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and a further report from the same ship of missiles splashing close to the vessel 60 nm southeast of Aden in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel and crew were reported safe and the ship proceeded to its next port of call.

The attacks came on the eve of the anniversary of the hijacking of Galaxy Leader on November 19, 2023. The ship’s crew of 25 seafarers —17 Filipinos, two Bulgarians, three Ukrainians, two Mexicans, and a Romanian— have been held hostage since.

The attack on Galaxy Leader made mainstream headlines around the world after the Houthis released video footage of armed hijackers boarding the vessel by helicopter, advancing across the deck with weapons drawn, forcing the crew in the bridge to surrender at gunpoint.

Galaxy Leader was towed to Hodeida, Yemen, and the crew have remained hostages there since, despite frequent calls for their release from industry, government, and NGOs. Filipino officials reported that two crew members contracted malaria during captivity, but have since recovered.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said: “It seems incredible that a year has passed, and the crew of the Galaxy Leader are still being held hostage. Innocent seafarers and families who have had their lives irrevocably changed by geopolitical forces wholly out of their control.”

The hijacking and hostage taking is one of the high profile events that led to the effective closure of the Red Sea to most merchant marine traffic. The Joint Maritime Information Center recorded 105 incidents in the Southern Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean between 19 November, 2023, and 2 November, 2024, including four hijackings. Four mariners have been killed in Houthi attacks and two seriously injured.

“The seafarers, some of whom have been at sea for nearly two years, have been held against their will with only limited contact with their families, friends, and loved ones. This is unconscionable and must not be allowed to endure,” added Platten.

The Government of the Philippines reported in October that the crew were being allowed to contact their families once per week, in what it called a "positive development" as authorities continue to work towards the seafarers’ release.

Galaxy Leader is being used as a tourist attraction, as well as a location to film propaganda videos.