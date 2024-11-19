Sponsored By

OSM Thome to deploy Kaiko Systems ship inspection technology

Software to streamline inspections, automate reporting, and provide real-time guidance.

Gary Howard, Middle East correspondent

November 19, 2024

Image: OSM Thome

OSM Thome has announced it will roll out Kaiko Systems’ software across its entire fleet, including inspection tools for SIRE 2.0, pre-PSC self-assessment, ballast water tank inspections, deck maintenance and monitoring, and safety inspections, as well as AI-powered corrosion analysis using KAI, Kaiko Systems’ maritime AI Assistant.

The agreement is a bid to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance across the fleets of OSM Thome’s customers. Kaiko’s systems are already working aboard hundreds of vessels, it said, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships.

The suite of tools will provide OSM Thome’s customers with real-time guidance, automated reporting, and comprehensive documentation. For crews, the platform allows for more efficient inspections and detailed reference guides available on mobile devices.

A VLCC Master, who participated in trials of the system, said: "With clear, specific guidance and the ability to capture evidence in real time, the inspection process has become more efficient and seamless. This mobile-first approach has drastically reduced the time we spend on manual data entry and reporting, allowing us to focus on what truly matters - ensuring the safety and performance of our vessel."

Ashore, Technical Managers will be able to assess vessel health on a ship and fleet basis, helping to prioritise repair and maintenance tasks and prepare for vettings and inspections.

Olav Nortun, COO of OSM Thome, said: "By integrating Kaiko's technology, we can streamline operations, enhance compliance, and further improve safety and performance across our fleet."

Fabian Fussek, Co-Founder and CEO at Kaiko Systems, said: "Our software is designed to align incentives between ship and shore, by giving everyone the tools they need to manage vessel health data seamlessly. "

The partners said the agreement sets the stage for potential future collaborations on further digital solutions.

Nov 18, 2024

Nov 14, 2024

Nov 12, 2024

