Synergy grows fresh vegetables onboard suezmax tanker

Synergy Marine Group revealed it has been growing fresh produce onboard one of its tankers since September using three refrigerator-sized autonomous growing units from tech firm Agwa.

Suezmax tanker Effie Maersk has three of the units onboard, growing up to four bowls of salad per week as well as herbs for seasoning, the companies said. The technology aims to provide a constant source of fresh vegetables to improve seafarer diets, providing vitamins and dietary fibre without costly fresh produce deliveries.

Synergy is not alone in trialling the technology, with Eastern Pacific Shipping, Seaspan Corp, Capital Shipping, and CoolCo also using the devices. A year ago, Eastern Pacific Shipping signed a deal to deploy 400 units across its fleet.

The cabinets have three cameras and sensors for water, pH, temperature and humidity to monitor the development of plants growing on the shelves inside, data which is used to optimise growing conditions for the plant by adjusting levels of light, water, fertiliser, and temperature. The ideal conditions promote quick growth, better yields, and reduced waste.

The system is AI-powered and fully autonomous so as not to burden crews, according to Agwa, requiring only occasional progress checks.

Each unit measures in at 1.2 metres tall, 60 cm wide, 60 cm deep, and contains 60 planting pockets, according to Agwa’s website. Controlled by an app, the system advises crew of the optimal time to harvest.

The company offers eight types of lettuce, a range of 11 herbs and spices including basil, sage and thyme, and a dozen greens and bulbs including kale, pak choi, radish and spring onion. Agwa is also developing cherry tomatoes, peppers, strawberries and more herbs to expand its menu.

Eli Feiglin, CCO of Agwa, said “The fully automated process allows crews to enjoy fresh greens and herbs without the need for special skills or substantial time commitment. The crew members on Synergy’s vessels have been thrilled with the result, and we are excited to see the positive impact this innovation is having on their wellbeing.”

"As a fellow seafarer, this initiative is close to my heart. High-speed internet access and shorter tours of duty are vital for seafarer contentment, but I've also seen firsthand how important fresh, nutritious food is to morale and wellbeing on board. Among today's increasingly health-conscious mariners, we're observing a noticeable shift toward healthier, plant-forward eating habits,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy founder and Chairman.

“Agwa’s technology allows us to serve fresher, healthier food on our managed vessels, directly enhancing crew welfare. This innovation also reduces food waste and delivers real-time benefits for the crew, aligning with our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable maritime industry.”

Synergy said it aims to expand the use of Agwa’s grower units across its managed fleet.