How many tugs can you transport on one vessel?

The rare mass delivery of vessels was planned and organised in just two months, much shorter than the usual lead time of six months.

The ship used to transport the eleven Damen tugs was BigLift’s Happy Star, a 156-metre heavy lift vessel equipped with two heavy lift mast cranes of 1,100 tonnes each.

Related: Damen launches first electric tug to operate in Europe

The Happy Star departed Halong Bay, Vietnam, and arrived 38 days later at Vigo, Spain, to unload one vessel before continuing to Rotterdam.

It was not a first for the Happy Star that transported 22 vessels of various types on the same route, in 2015.

Damen/BigLift

“This is all part of being a total maritime solutions provider. In addition, clients taking advantage of this service also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that that their vessels are fully covered by Damen’s warranty programme right from the start,” said Rimmert Berlijn, Damen Services Heavylift Coordinator.