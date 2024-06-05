Inchcape Shipping Services acquires Grieg Logistics

The international ship agency group has acquired Greig Logistics from Norway’s Greig Group.

Under the ownership of ISS, Grieg Logistics will continue to operate under the same name for a period and existing management headed by CEO Stig Trygve Andersen.

The acquisition of Grieg Logistics builds on Inchcape’s commitment to high-quality and reliable service offerings, further strengthening operational capabilities in shipping, raw materials, energy, and governmental services.

Together, Grieg Logistics and Inchcape aim to build better solutions for customers, with a strong focus on digitalisation and customer-centric services.

Grieg Logistics operates terminals at Tønsberg, Mosjøen and Skålevik. It has offices in Tønsberg, Larvik, Bergen, Mongstad, Kristiansund and Mosjøen, offering ship agency services all along the Norwegian coastline, mainly with its own staff. The acquisition will strengthen Inchape’s presence in the Nordics.

“Inchcape Shipping Services and Grieg Logistics complement each other perfectly, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth of our business areas within Inchcape,” said Grieg Logistics CEO, Stig Trygve Andersen.

Grieg Logistics will leverage Inchcape’s global customer portfolio, digital transformation capabilities, and adherence to global standards and processes. In turn, Inchcape will leverage Grieg Logistics’ local knowledge and presence, strong customer relationships, and vast logistics experience, said the company statement.

“Inchcape and Grieg Logistics have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, first formalised in 2019. The partnership facilitated the sharing of technologies and the expansion of port agency support in Norway. We are extremely excited to welcome the Grieg Logistics team into our organisation. We look forward to providing even greater service and coverage to our combined customer base,” said Inchcape Shipping Services CEO Philippe Maezelle.

Inchcape Shipping Services, a portfolio company of private equity fund Epiris, represents clients in over 85% of the world’s ports across 60 countries through its network of 247 owned offices.