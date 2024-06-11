Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Panama Canal increases draught and daily transits

Photo: Panama Canal Authority Panama-Canal_Panamax-Locks.jpeg
Operations of the Panama Canal are continuing to return to normal as water levels rise and it recovers from a record drought.

The Panama Canal has announced, through an Advisory to Shipping, that it will increase the current number of daily transits from 32 to 33, effective July 11

Furthermore, this number will increase to 34 as of July 22, following the current and projected level of Gatun Lake for the coming weeks, and due to the arrival of the rainy season in the Panama Canal Watershed.

With these progressive increases, by July 22 the Canal will have added two transits to the current schedule: one to the panamax locks (raising the daily transits to 25), and one to the neopanamax locks (increasing daily transits to 9).

 Additionally, an increase in draught from 13.71 metres (45 ft) to 13.02 metres (46 ft) was announced, effective June 15.

 

Current Scenario

Effective July 11

Effective July 22

Panamax Locks

24

24

25

Neopanamax Locks

8

9

9

Total

32

33

34

The Panama Canal said it continues to monitor weather conditions daily in order to implement the necessary operational actions in the event of increased rainfall in its watershed.

 

 

