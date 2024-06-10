ABS approves Qatar Shipyard remote inspection processes

Two years after the signing of a joint development project between class society ABS and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, ABS has approved a range of ship repair and retrofit work processes for remote survey at the Ras Laffan-based yard.

Remote survey techniques at the yard for tasks including rudder clearance inspection, stern tube weardown inspection, and rudder plug opening inspection were tested, validated and approved by ABS.

Related: Qatar expresses interest in troubled Larnaca port

The two partners embarked on a JDP in 2022 to explore the application of ABS’s remote vessel survey techniques in optimising scheduling and reducing downtime for the shipyard, vessels and ABS surveyors. Expanded projects will be built on the framework established in these activities.

“The potential of these technologies is significant, promising enhancements in the efficacy of surveys, being less intrusive to the asset and reducing risks to personnel like exposure to potentially hazardous environments,” said Erkan Erkul, ABS Business Development, Qatar.

Related: Nakilat brings QatarEnergy charter haul to 34 LNG carriers

"This collaboration with ABS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and sustainable, effective solutions to our customers," said Damir Glavan, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions. "By offering remote surveys for the vessels, we are achieving more efficient, faster and safer operations."

Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions is a joint venture between Nakilat, Qatar Energy and Keppel Offshore & Marine.