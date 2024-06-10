Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShipyardsABS approves Qatar Shipyard remote inspection processes

ABS approves Qatar Shipyard remote inspection processes

ABS ABS-Qatar-Shipyard-Technology-Solutions.jpg
Deployment of the new technologies is set to unlock schedule optimisation and minimise downtime at Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions

Two years after the signing of a joint development project between class society ABS and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, ABS has approved a range of ship repair and retrofit work processes for remote survey at the Ras Laffan-based yard.

Remote survey techniques at the yard for tasks including rudder clearance inspection, stern tube weardown inspection, and rudder plug opening inspection were tested, validated and approved by ABS.

The two partners embarked on a JDP in 2022 to explore the application of ABS’s remote vessel survey techniques in optimising scheduling and reducing  downtime for the shipyard, vessels and ABS surveyors. Expanded projects will be built on the framework established in these activities.

“The potential of these technologies is significant, promising enhancements in the efficacy of surveys, being less intrusive to the asset and reducing risks to personnel like exposure to potentially hazardous environments,” said Erkan Erkul, ABS Business Development, Qatar.

"This collaboration with ABS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and sustainable, effective solutions to our customers," said Damir Glavan, Chief Executive Officer at Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions. "By offering remote surveys for the vessels, we are achieving more efficient, faster and safer operations."

Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions is a joint venture between Nakilat, Qatar Energy and Keppel Offshore & Marine.

TAGS: Technology Classification Society Middle East & Africa Americas

 

Related
Photo Caption (L to R) Dr Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology, Europe and Yihyo Chung, HD Hyundai Mipo Vice President, Hull Initial Design & Project Planning.jpg
Korean yards bag ABS AIPs for MR tanker, VLAC
Jun 07, 2024
Wall Street sign
Capital Product Partners expanding in gas sector
Jun 07, 2024
wah-kwong-bulker.JPG
Wah Kwong returns to SUMEC for bulker pair
Jun 06, 2024
GSI-Asia-Pacific-Shipping.JPG
GSI secures six dual-fuel tanker newbuild contracts
Jun 05, 2024