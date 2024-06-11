Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Capital Maritime adds VLCC pair at DSIC

Greek shipowner Capital Maritime & Trading has exercised two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC).

Earlier this year, Capital Maritime ordered four plus two LNG dual-fuel 307,000 dwt VLCCs from DSIC, which will be constructed by Tianjin base of DSIC. Due for delivery between 2026 and 2027, each of the vessels costs approximately $140m. 

The LNG dual-fuel VLCCs will feature ME-Gi propulsion and two type C LNG tanks, and will be able to reduce 20% carbon emission comparing with the traditional fuel.

VLCC is the superior product of DISC, which has already delivered 117 VLCCs to domestic and international owners. 

TAGS: Tankers

 

