China Merchants Energy Shipping builds eight bulkers

Hong Kong-based Ming Wah Shipping, a unit of China Merchants Energy Shipping, has inked contract with New Times Shipbuilding for the construction of eight scrubber-fitted 210,000dwt bulk carriers at a total cost of RMB4.4bn ($606m).

The vessels are due for delivery from 2028.

Building the new generation large size environment-friendly bulk carriers is in line with the company’s development strategy to accelerate bulker fleet optimization and achieve green operation goal, said China Merchants Energy Shipping.

China Merchants Energy Shipping’s last-year ordered new bulk carriers will start delivery from next year, which will significantly improve its vessel type and age structure of the fleet.