China Merchants Energy Shipping expands bulker fleet

China Merchants Energy Shipping is investing RMB1.1bn ($151.2m) to build two large bulk carriers via its Hong Kong-based subsidiary Ming Wah Shipping.

Ming Wah Shipping and the Chinese shipyard Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding have entered into contract for the construction of two scrubber-fitted 210,000dwt newcastlemax bulk carriers. Delivery date is scheduled from the second half of 2027.

Ming Wah Shipping is a unit of China Merchants Energy Shipping engaged in middle and large size bulk carrier shipping business, which operates the world’s largest VOLC fleet.

Ordering the new generation of energy-saving bulk carriers is in line with the company’s strategy to expand bulker fleet globally and will further optimize the company’s fleet structure, commented China Merchants Energy Shipping.

Earlier this month, Ming Wah Shipping placed an order at Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding to build eight 210,000 dwt bulkers. 

