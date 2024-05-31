Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Chinese shipyards see 59% growth in newbuilding orders for Q1

Photo: QatarEnergy QatarEnergy-CSSC-Sign-LNG-Shipbuilding-Agreement 01.jpeg
According to the statistics released by China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI) the country’s shipyard received 24.14 million in newbuilding orders in Q1 2024 up 59% year-on-year.

Meanwhile Chinas shipbuilding output was 12.35 million dwt in the first quarter, an increase of 34.7% year-on-year.

As the end of March, Chinese shipyards orderbook on hand was 154.04 million dwt, increasing 34.5% year-on-year. 

The shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand accounted for 53.8%, 69.6% and 56.7% of the global shipbuilding market share, respectively.

Shipbuilding volume of the five main shipbuilding provinces and city, Jiangsu province, Shanghai, Liaoning province, Shandong province and Zhejiang province accounted for 90.1% of the total national volume.

During January and March, Shipbuilding export volume, new orders for export and export orders on hand accounted for 90%, 86.9% and 91.9% of national volume, totaling in the value of $9.92 billion.

 

