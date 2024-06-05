GSI secures six dual-fuel tanker newbuild contracts

The contract with EPS covers four LNG dual-fuel LRII tankers, while Asia Pacific Shipping has ordered two methanol dual-fuel MR tankers.

Independently developed by Guangzhou Shipyard International, the two types of vessel both highlight the shipyard’s green and low-carbon products strategy.

Related: MAN and Eastern Pacific Shipping team up on ammonia training

With the addition of this new order, EPS has eight of the same type of LRII tankers constructed by Guangzhou Shipyard International.

As of date, Guangzhou Shipyard International holds over eighty methanol/LNG dual-fuel vessels orderbook.