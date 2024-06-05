Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

GSI secures six dual-fuel tanker newbuild contracts

Photo: GSI GSI-Asia-Pacific-Shipping.JPG
Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has inked LNG and methanol dual-fuel newbuilding deals with Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and Asia Pacific Shipping.

The contract with EPS covers four LNG dual-fuel LRII tankers, while Asia Pacific Shipping has ordered two methanol dual-fuel MR tankers.

Independently developed by Guangzhou Shipyard International, the two types of vessel both highlight the shipyards green and low-carbon products strategy.

With the addition of this new order, EPS has eight of the same type of LRII tankers constructed by Guangzhou Shipyard International.

As of date, Guangzhou Shipyard International holds over eighty methanol/LNG dual-fuel vessels orderbook. 

 

