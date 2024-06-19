GTT and Hualu collaborate on onshore membrane full containment tank tech

According to the agreement, both parties will carry out a series of practical and innovative cooperation around the technology of onshore membrane full containment tank, and jointly promote the wider and deeper development of membrane tank technology in the field of energy storage and transportation in China.

Zheng Kaixue, General Manager of Hualu Engineering, said that as an efficient, environmentally friendly and multi-gas compatible cryogenic storage solution, membrane tank technology is of great significance in improving energy utilisation efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Related: GTT inks new contracts with JOVO

“As a leader in membrane tank technology, GTT has rich experience and excellent technical strength. We hope that through this cooperation, both parties can achieve resource sharing and complementary advantages, and jointly promote the development and application of membrane tank technology,” he said.

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, stated that as the first EPC company GTT cooperate with in petrochemical industry in China, Hualu has strong professional strength and a high sense of social responsibility. He added that both parties have a broad foundation of communication and cooperation, and hope to leverage each other respective strengths and expertise in the future.