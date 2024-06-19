Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShipyards GTT and Hualu collaborate on onshore membrane full containment tank tech

GTT and Hualu collaborate on onshore membrane full containment tank tech

Photo: GTT/Hualu GTT-Hualu-agreement.PNG
GTT and China’s Hualu Engineering & Technology have signed cooperation agreement on onshore membrane full containment tank technology.

According to the agreement, both parties will carry out a series of practical and innovative cooperation around the technology of onshore membrane full containment tank, and jointly promote the wider and deeper development of membrane tank technology in the field of energy storage and transportation in China.

Zheng Kaixue, General Manager of Hualu Engineering, said that as an efficient, environmentally friendly and multi-gas compatible cryogenic storage solution, membrane tank technology is of great significance in improving energy utilisation efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

“As a leader in membrane tank technology, GTT has rich experience and excellent technical strength. We hope that through this cooperation, both parties can achieve resource sharing and complementary advantages, and jointly promote the development and application of membrane tank technology,” he said.

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, stated that as the first EPC company GTT cooperate with in petrochemical industry in China, Hualu has strong professional strength and a high sense of social responsibility. He added that both parties have a broad foundation of communication and cooperation, and hope to leverage each other respective strengths and expertise in the future.

 

Related
Front view of tanker at sea
Sejin Heavy Industries bags deck house contract with Hanwha Ocean
Jun 19, 2024
China-merchant-new-times-bulker-orders.png
China Merchants Energy Shipping builds eight bulkers
Jun 14, 2024
NEW - In Converstaion-6-Article Header.png
Podcast: In Conversation with Drydocks World CEO Captain Rado Antolovic
Jun 14, 2024
SWS-container-ship.JPG
TS Lines returns SWS for container ships
Jun 12, 2024