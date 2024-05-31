Hyundai Glovis orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers in China

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis has ordered six 10,800 ceu LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in China.

The order is part of group of dual-fuel car carriers to be operated by Hyundai Glovis and built in China.

The new building contract was signed with Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), in mid-May 2024.

The vessel type was jointly developed and designed by GSI and Shanghai Ship Design Institute and is said to be “the world’s largest” dual-fuel car carrier.

According to Clarkson Research statistics, in the first half of 2023, Chinese shipbuilding companies took orders for 43 car carriers, accounting for 97.7% of the global market share.  

 

