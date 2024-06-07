Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShipyardsKorean yards bag ABS AIPs for MR tanker, VLAC
Live from Posidonia

Korean yards bag ABS AIPs for MR tanker, VLAC

Photo: ABS Photo Caption (L to R) Dr Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology, Europe and Yihyo Chung, HD Hyundai Mipo Vice President, Hull Initial Design & Project Planning.jpg
Dr Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology, Europe and Yihyo Chung, HD Hyundai Mipo Vice President, Hull Initial Design & Project Planning
In a busy week of tech innovation, HD Hyundai Mipo and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). are the latest yards to receive Approvals in Principle (AIPs) for new offerings.

ABS has AIPs to a 50,000 dwt  ammonia-powered MR tanker design proposal from HD Hyundai Mipo, and a midship section and cargo tank for a 96,0000 cu metre very large ammonia carrier (VLAC).

SHI’s VLAC design is among the largest in the world and the result of a joint development project that included the production of a 3D structural cargo hold model from SHI for review by ABS. The class society also completed structural analysis and design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“The utilisation of ammonia is anticipated to increase as industries move toward more sustainable energy sources, and shipping will have a critical role to play. By working with innovative clients like SHI on new carrier designs, ABS is playing an important part in the energy transition by supporting the safe and efficient transport of ammonia at sea,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

“The development of the ammonia carrier is a significant step towards realising our vision for a sustainable future. We will continue to pursue innovation to accelerate the advent of a carbon-free era and set the standard for future energy transportation,” said Heaki Jang, Executive Vice President and CTO of Samsung Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai Mipo’s tanker design will feature an ammonia engine designed by WinGD and manufactured by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD), along with its ammonia fuel supply system designed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and an ammonia boiler designed by Kangrim Heavy Industries.

ABS also completed design reviews for this project based on class and statutory requirements.

Dongjin-Lee, Head of Initial Design Division of HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “HD Hyundai Mipo was the first in the shipbuilding industry to establish a carbon neutrality roadmap for 2050 and is accelerating the development of eco-friendly ships according to this roadmap. The recent certification is part of our efforts to develop new fuel ship types. With this certification, we have taken the lead in popularising zero-carbon ammonia-powered ships and have solidified our position as a leader in the development of decarbonisation technologies.”

“ABS is committed to supporting our clients in their decarbonisation strategies. Ammonia promises a low-carbon solution for the shipping industry, and ABS is well-placed to tackle the unique challenges presented by it. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this,” said Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology.

 

TAGS: Tankers ABS Samsung Heavy Industries

 

Related
Wall Street sign
Capital Product Partners expanding in gas sector
Jun 07, 2024
wah-kwong-bulker.JPG
Wah Kwong returns to SUMEC for bulker pair
Jun 06, 2024
GSI-Asia-Pacific-Shipping.JPG
GSI secures six dual-fuel tanker newbuild contracts
Jun 05, 2024
Cosco_Mawani.jpg
Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
Jun 04, 2024