Korean yards bag ABS AIPs for MR tanker, VLAC

ABS has AIPs to a 50,000 dwt ammonia-powered MR tanker design proposal from HD Hyundai Mipo, and a midship section and cargo tank for a 96,0000 cu metre very large ammonia carrier (VLAC).

SHI’s VLAC design is among the largest in the world and the result of a joint development project that included the production of a 3D structural cargo hold model from SHI for review by ABS. The class society also completed structural analysis and design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“The utilisation of ammonia is anticipated to increase as industries move toward more sustainable energy sources, and shipping will have a critical role to play. By working with innovative clients like SHI on new carrier designs, ABS is playing an important part in the energy transition by supporting the safe and efficient transport of ammonia at sea,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

“The development of the ammonia carrier is a significant step towards realising our vision for a sustainable future. We will continue to pursue innovation to accelerate the advent of a carbon-free era and set the standard for future energy transportation,” said Heaki Jang, Executive Vice President and CTO of Samsung Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai Mipo’s tanker design will feature an ammonia engine designed by WinGD and manufactured by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD), along with its ammonia fuel supply system designed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and an ammonia boiler designed by Kangrim Heavy Industries.

ABS also completed design reviews for this project based on class and statutory requirements.

Dongjin-Lee, Head of Initial Design Division of HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “HD Hyundai Mipo was the first in the shipbuilding industry to establish a carbon neutrality roadmap for 2050 and is accelerating the development of eco-friendly ships according to this roadmap. The recent certification is part of our efforts to develop new fuel ship types. With this certification, we have taken the lead in popularising zero-carbon ammonia-powered ships and have solidified our position as a leader in the development of decarbonisation technologies.”

“ABS is committed to supporting our clients in their decarbonisation strategies. Ammonia promises a low-carbon solution for the shipping industry, and ABS is well-placed to tackle the unique challenges presented by it. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this,” said Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology.