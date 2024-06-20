Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShipyardsMitsubishi Shipbuilding to build Japan’s first methanol fuelled ro-ro ships

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build Japan’s first methanol fuelled ro-ro ships

Photo: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mitsubishi-methanol-signing.png
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has inked orders for two methanol fuelled ro-ro vessels with Toyofuji Shipping and Fukuju Shipping.

The orders at the unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries represent the first methanol powered ro-ro vessels to be built in Japan.

Construction will take place at the Enoura Plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for the end of fiscal 2027.

The ships will boast a length of approximately 169.9 metres, a breadth of 30.2 metres, and a gross tonnage of 15,750. With a loading capacity for around 2,300 passenger vehicles, they will significantly enhance cargo handling capabilities.

MHI said that the windscreen at the bow and the vertical stem are used to reduce propulsion resistance, while fuel efficiency is improved by employing MHI’s proprietary energy-saving system technology combining high-efficiency propellers and high-performance rudders with reduced resistance.”

The ships will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both methanol and heavy fuel oil.

These methanol-fuelled ro-ro ships mark a first for coastal service in Japan, though similar vessels have already entered operation internationally. The increased vehicle loading capacity translates to enhanced transport efficiency per voyage.

 

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology methanol

 

Related
GTT-Hualu-agreement.PNG
GTT and Hualu collaborate on onshore membrane full containment tank tech
Jun 19, 2024
Front view of tanker at sea
Sejin Heavy Industries bags deck house contract with Hanwha Ocean
Jun 19, 2024
China-merchant-new-times-bulker-orders.png
China Merchants Energy Shipping builds eight bulkers
Jun 14, 2024
NEW - In Converstaion-6-Article Header.png
Podcast: In Conversation with Drydocks World CEO Captain Rado Antolovic
Jun 14, 2024