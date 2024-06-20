Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build Japan’s first methanol fuelled ro-ro ships

The orders at the unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries represent the first methanol powered ro-ro vessels to be built in Japan.

Construction will take place at the Enoura Plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, with completion and delivery scheduled for the end of fiscal 2027.

Related: Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines

The ships will boast a length of approximately 169.9 metres, a breadth of 30.2 metres, and a gross tonnage of 15,750. With a loading capacity for around 2,300 passenger vehicles, they will significantly enhance cargo handling capabilities.

MHI said that the windscreen at the bow and the vertical stem are used to reduce propulsion resistance, while fuel efficiency is improved by employing MHI’s proprietary “energy-saving system technology combining high-efficiency propellers and high-performance rudders with reduced resistance.”

Related: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts testing of ammonia fuel systems

The ships will be equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both methanol and heavy fuel oil.

These methanol-fuelled ro-ro ships mark a first for coastal service in Japan, though similar vessels have already entered operation internationally. The increased vehicle loading capacity translates to enhanced transport efficiency per voyage.