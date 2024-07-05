Nantong SOE bags LNG bunkering vessel pair from Vitol

The order includes a 12,500 cu metre and a 20,000 cu metre LNG bunkering vessels to be delivered in Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 respectively, which has been secured under seven to ten year time charter agreement between Vitol International Shipping and Avenir.

Pablo Galante Escobar, Head of LNG, EMEA gas & power, Vitol sqid: “Shipowners worldwide are looking to reduce their emissions. We are delighted to strengthen our offering to them by investing in LNG/bioLNG bunkering, thereby increasing their options.”

Related: Vitol takes delivery of electric hybrid bunker tanker for Singapore

Gao Wenbao, General Manager of CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering said:” Green shipping transformation will prosper global LNG bunkering market. We will collaborate with Vitol and prime clients to explore more cooperation opportunities.”