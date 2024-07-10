New WinGD short-stroke engine awarded type approval

According to WinGD it provides a new economical option for owners requiring short-stroke, medium-bore, two stoke engines.

WinGD completed the trials of its dual fuel-ready X52-S2.0 engine at Yuchai Marine Power Co (YCMP) in China. They follow similar tests of the larger X62-S2.0 engine at Dalian Marine Diesel earlier this year.

The compact X52 engine series will be suitable for ships with a shallow draft, small propeller diameter, or low main deck, the company said. These could include container feeders, vehicle carriers, ro-ro’s and con-ro’s, and multipurpose vessels.

WinGD received its first order for the new engine in February 2023, followed by a second contract with an on-engine integrated selective catalytic reduction (iSCR) system to cut NOx emissions six months later.

The X-S series follows on from the earlier RT-flex50 and RT-flex58 engines and will combine a small footprint with increased fuel efficiency, logging a saving of about 10g/kWh compared with equivalent units in the earlier RT-flex range. The engine firm has confirmed orders for diesel, LNG, and methanol engines, with an ammonia fuel option currently under development.

Sotiris Topaloglou, Head of Global Testing & Validation at WinGD, commented: “The recent test campaign of this newest X-S engine has confirmed that this series delivers exceptional fuel efficiency and emissions performance. We’re proud of the innovations that have enabled this performance.

“The footprint reduction will drive cost efficiencies while the new concept dramatically simplifies engine construction, installation, maintenance and service. Completing this prototyping and testing phase so efficiently was only possible thanks to our strong partnership with YCMP.”