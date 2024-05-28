Seatrium bags more FPSOs from Petrobras

The P-84 and P-85 platforms are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms, characterised by a high production capacity and innovative technologies. The two FPSOs will each have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and gas processing capacity of 10m cubic meters per day.

Construction of the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will commence in first quarter of 2025 with the final delivery expected to be in 2029.

Related: Seatrium in $134 million settlement over Brazil’s Operation Car Wash

Supply of the FPSO platforms will leverage the group’s “One Seatrium Delivery Model”, where operations and engineering support are integrated across different yards globally. Setrium’s facilities in Brazil, China and Singapore will manufacture the modules. After integration and commissioning in Singapore, the FPSO platforms will be towed to the Atapu and Sépia fields for offshore commissioning.

Seatrium’s current order book includes four other Petrobras FPSO newbuilds, the P-78, P-80, P-82 and P-83.