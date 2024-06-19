Sejin Heavy Industries bags deck house contract with Hanwha Ocean

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Domestic South Korean equipment supplier Sejin Heavy Industries now boasts all three of the country’s big-three shipyard groups as customers.

Sejin has inked its first contract with Hanwha Ocean for the supply of deck houses that will serve as the living quarters of seafarers onboard the vessel.

According to Sejin the new contract with Hanwha Ocean means that it is the only “mega-sized equipment” supplier in South Korea that boasts all three of the country’s largest shipbuilding groups as customers – the other two being HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Sejin claims to be the world’s largest producer of deck houses producing between 100 – 130 per year.

The company has also been diversifying its product range to include vessel tanks and recently received its first LPG tank order from Samsung Heavy Industries.

A Seijin representative stated, “This year marks the beginning of our diversification of clients and product offerings. We will continue to invest in enhancing productivity and expanding production capacity to support domestic shipbuilders in securing more orders.”

