Sponsored By

Singapore approves Korean takeover of Dyna-Mac

Singapore competition authorities have approved the acquisition of Dyna-Mac Engineering Services by Hanwha Group.

Michele Labrut, Americas Correspondent

November 20, 2024

1 Min Read
Dyna-Mac's yard in Singapore
Credit: Dyna-Mac

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has given its approval of Hanwha Group to acquire the remaining shares in Singapore-based shipbuilder Dyna-Mac for approximately $450 million, reported Reuters.

The CCCS has assessed that the proposed transaction, if effective, will not contravene the prohibition under section 54 of the Singapore Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that are likely to substantially reduce competition in any market in Singapore.

Hanwha currently has a 25.4% stake in Dyna-Mac and if the acquisition proceeds. Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace will make a cash acquisition through Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings, a special purpose vehicle in Singapore, to gain management control of Dyna-Mac. This transaction is scheduled to close by the end of 2024.

Dyna-Mac shipyard specialises in engineering, procurement, construction, onshore pre-commissioning, and commissioning of offshore modules and units such as FPSOs, FSOs, FLNGs, and FSRUs.

The company owns two offshore shipyards in Singapore and has joint ventures and partnerships with shipyards in China, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Read more about:

SingaporeSouth Korea

About the Author

Michele Labrut

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent

Michèle Labrut is a long-time Panama resident, a journalist and correspondent, and has continuously covered the maritime sector of Central & Latin America.

Michèle first came to Panama as a press attaché to the French Embassy and then returned to the isthmus as a foreign correspondent in the 1980s.

Author of Seatrade Maritime's annual Panama Maritime Review magazine and of several books, Michèle also wrote for Time magazine, The Miami Herald, NBC News and the Economist Intelligence Unit. She has also collaborated in making several documentaries for the BBC and European and U.S. television networks.

Michèle's profession necessitates a profound knowledge of the country, but her acumen is not from necessity alone, but a genuine passion for Panama.

In 2012 she was awarded the Order of Merit (Knight grade) by the French Government for her services to international journalism and in 2021 the upgrade to Chevalier grade.

See more from Michele Labrut
Get the latest maritime news, analysis and more delivered to your inbox
Join 12,000+ members of the maritime community

You May Also Like

Latest in Red Sea Crisis

Security
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

Nov 18, 2024

Geopolitical panel at Crew Connect Global
Crewing
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack

Nov 14, 2024

Hans Leo Cadac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers
Crewing
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea

Nov 12, 2024

Latest News
VIEW ALL
Nov 26 - Nov 27, 2024
Connecting the Port & Terminal industry across the APAC region
learn more
Recent Podcasts