Stena RoRo adds RoPax pair from Jinling Shipyard

The vessels will be delivered in 2027 to the Greek shipping company Attica Group on long-term charter agreements and will operate in the Adriatic Sea. These will be Stena RoRo's fourteenth and fifteenth vessel in the E-Flexer series.

The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today's standard RoPax ferries and with increased flexibility. Each ship is tailored to the customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimised design of the hull, propellers and rudders, together with possibilities to incorporate new environmentally friendly technologies, help to ensure that the E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to sustainability, performance and cost effectiveness.

The vessels' methanol-ready engines can run on conventional marine fuel (HFO or MGO) or biodiesel. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation "Battery ready" which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilise batteries as a means of propulsion, partly or completely, depending on the battery development.

Panos Dikaios, CEO, Attica Group commented: "For three decades, the Attica Group has been renewed through the design and construction of new vessels. Our agreement with Stena RoRo for the charter of two new state-of-the-art vessels, sets new standards for the entire Greek ferry industry. It drastically reduces our environmental footprint, redefines the travel experience and responds dynamically to the challenges of tomorrow."

Per Westling, VD Stena RoRo stated: "The E-Flexer vessels to Attica have been jointly designed and ordered as the most bespoke E-Flexers so far. The design is extremely versatile, and the ships will, with their inherent flexibility of different fuels, battery hybrid operation and many other fuel saving features, play an important role in the green transition of the Attica Superfast Adriatic RoPax service."

Stena RoRo currently has 15 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called "New Max" RoRo vessels, at China Merchats Jinling (Weihai) shipyard. Ten ships have been delivered.