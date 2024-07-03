Svitzer orders Brazil tug trio from Estaleiro Rio Maguari

The three vessels currently under construction are of the 2300 Rampart Series and boast a top speed of 13 knots, an overall length of 23.2 meters and a bollard pull of more than 70 tonnes. The vessel design is by Robert Allan and has a FiFi-1 notation for its firefighting capabilities.

The ships will be constructed by Estaleiro Rio Maguari, based in Belém, Brazil. The yard has a history of working with Svitzer, delivering the last in a series of six 2300 Rampart tugboats to the Danish company earlier this year. On the completion of that series, Estaleiro Rio Maguari said it planned to build similar tugboats for export in Latin America and West Africa.

Svitzer said it was proud to support the Brazilian shipbuilding industry, and was commited to leveraging local expertise and resources to deliver vessels of the highest standards, and that the vessels' capabilities will help support the growing capacity of various Brazilian ports.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director of Svitzer Brazil, highlighted the continuous growth opportunities in the region: “Brazil’s economy has seen significant growth in the green energy and agricultural export sectors and has a key position in the global energy and food supply. Furthermore, the country’s growing export market for commodities, such as metals and oil, demonstrates its economic potential.

"With the number of ports increasing, and new terminals under construction, the expansion of our fleet with these tugboats reflects our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of Brazilian ports. We see continuous growth opportunities in the country, and this investment positions us to continue meeting new demands effectively."



Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director for Svitzer Americas, emphasised the strategic importance of this investment: “Svitzer's new build program in Brazil is a testament to our continuous commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this important market. These tugboats are designed to handle the increasing complexity and volume of Brazil’s maritime operations and will enhance our operational capacity across various Brazilian ports. It not only strengthens our service offerings but also aligns with our broader goal of supporting Brazil's economic growth and infrastructure development.”



On the delivery of Svitzer Babitonga in May, Svitzer said it operated 22 tugs across eight ports in Brazil – Salvador, Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul, and Paranagua.

Svitzer completed its demerger from former parent company Maersk in April 2024 after 45 years as part of the Danish giant. Svitzer was listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen later the same month.