Sponsored By

Taiwan Navigation orders ultramax pair from Oshima Shipbuilding

Taiwan Navigation is building two ultramax bulk carriers from a Japanese shipyard for fleet expansion.

Katherine Si, China Correspondent

November 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Taiwan Navigation ship at sea
Credit: Taiwan Navigation

The owner has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Oshima Shipbuilding for the construction of two 64,000 dwt bulk carriers, costing $39 million each.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2028. 

Taiwan Navigation operates a fleet of over 30 vessels mainly consisting of bulk carriers, product carriers, and roro vessels.

Read more about:

Japan

About the Author

Katherine Si

Katherine Si

China Correspondent

China-based Katherine Si has worked in the maritime industry since 2008 is well-connected with local industry players including Chinese owners and yards.

Having majored in English Katherine started at news portal ShippingChina.com where she rose to become a News Editor. In 2008 she moved to work with Seatrade and has since held numerous positions including China correspondent for Seatrade Maritime Review magazine.

With extensive experience in writing, research and social media promotion, Katherine focuses on the shipping and transport sectors.

See more from Katherine Si
Get the latest maritime news, analysis and more delivered to your inbox
Join 12,000+ members of the maritime community

You May Also Like

Latest in Red Sea Crisis

Security
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

Nov 18, 2024

Geopolitical panel at Crew Connect Global
Crewing
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack

Nov 14, 2024

Hans Leo Cadac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers
Crewing
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea

Nov 12, 2024

Latest News
VIEW ALL
Nov 26 - Nov 27, 2024
Connecting the Port & Terminal industry across the APAC region
learn more
Recent Podcasts