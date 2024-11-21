Taiwan Navigation orders ultramax pair from Oshima Shipbuilding

November 21, 2024
The owner has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Oshima Shipbuilding for the construction of two 64,000 dwt bulk carriers, costing $39 million each.
The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2028.
Taiwan Navigation operates a fleet of over 30 vessels mainly consisting of bulk carriers, product carriers, and roro vessels.
