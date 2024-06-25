Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShipyardsTianjin Southwest Maritime orders two LPG/ammonia carriers for Trammo charter

Tianjin Southwest Maritime orders two LPG/ammonia carriers for Trammo charter

Huangpu Wenchong Huangpu-wenchong-Southwest.jpg
CSSC's Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has secured orders for a pair of LPG/Ammonia carriers which will be capable of carrying two cargo types per voyage.

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has inked contracts for two 41,000 cu m ammonia dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers to be built for Tianjin Southwest Maritime.

Measuring in 179.9 metres long and 30 metres wide, equipped with three A-type liquid cargo tanks and two deck tanks, the vessels will be able to transport two types of cargo on the same voyage. Vessel delivery is expected to be in 2026 and 2027. 

Earlier this month, Trammo Navigation, a Singaporean subsidiary of US company Trammo, and Tianjin Southwest Maritime signed contracts for the long-term charter of one handy 25,000 cu m and two (up to four) mid-size 41,000 cu m newbuild LPG/ammonia carriers, a charter the newbuilds will serve, it is understood.

These vessels are expected to be deployed in Trammo’s fleet for trading in Europe.

TAGS: Asia Tankers

 

Related
Greek-Coastguard-boat.jpg
Viking lands third contract for Greek-built ambulance vessels
Jun 25, 2024
Wison Genting.jpg
Wison New Energies wins FLNG EPCIC contract from Genting Group
Jun 24, 2024
rusty-ship-hull-shutterstock_8081794.jpg
New contracts will not offset aging tanker safety risk
Jun 24, 2024
MAN-6l49-60DF.jpg
MAN rejoins SEA-LNG after four-year absence
Jun 20, 2024