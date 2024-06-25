Tianjin Southwest Maritime orders two LPG/ammonia carriers for Trammo charter

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has inked contracts for two 41,000 cu m ammonia dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers to be built for Tianjin Southwest Maritime.

Measuring in 179.9 metres long and 30 metres wide, equipped with three A-type liquid cargo tanks and two deck tanks, the vessels will be able to transport two types of cargo on the same voyage. Vessel delivery is expected to be in 2026 and 2027.

Earlier this month, Trammo Navigation, a Singaporean subsidiary of US company Trammo, and Tianjin Southwest Maritime signed contracts for the long-term charter of one handy 25,000 cu m and two (up to four) mid-size 41,000 cu m newbuild LPG/ammonia carriers, a charter the newbuilds will serve, it is understood.

These vessels are expected to be deployed in Trammo’s fleet for trading in Europe.