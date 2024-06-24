Wison New Energies wins FLNG EPCIC contract from Genting Group

With a nameplate capacity of 1.2MTPA of LNG production, the FLNG facility adopts Wison's standardised design and is planned to be deployed to West Papua, Indonesia. The contract covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC).

Liu Hongjun, Chairman of Wison New Energies said, “We are very honored to co-operate with Genting Group. The successful signing of this project will further promote Belt and Road co-operation, and greatly contribute to Indonesia's energy transition and economic development. The Genting Group's FLNG facility is not only the first FLNG facility in Indonesia, but also another milestone FLNG project for Wison New Energies as this will be the third FLNG facility built by us.”

Related: New LNG terminals could be designed ‘hydrogen ready’

Wison New Energies is a leading provider of clean energy technology service and solutions, is committed to providing the energy industry with highly integrated EPCIC solutions, including floating LNG facilities, modularised LNG plant, floating gas-to-power facilities, floating wind power and other clean energy solutions.

The Oil & Gas division of Genting has developed a significant reputation in identifying or acquiring good exploration & production acreage. The existing assets of the Genting's O&G division includes an oil producing Chengdaoxi Block in the shallow waters of Bohai Bay, China and a gas development field under the Kasuri production sharing contract in Indonesia.