Wuhu Shipyard inaugurates production base in Weihai

With a 100,000 tonnes-class dock and two 50,000 tonnes-class slipways, the new base will have a production capacity of 800,000 dwt with full-automated production line and smart robots, which will be able to reduce over 40% labour force and realise an 80% automation rate.

The base will focus on the construction of tankers and PCTCs between 3,000 ceu and 10,000 ceu.

Wuhu Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilders in China and expecting to expand its footprint in high-end vessel market especially for automobile export and energy transportation. Weihai base will further optimise Wuhu Shipyard’s business layout and enhance manufacturing capability of offshore engineering equipment, according to the shipyard.