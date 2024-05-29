Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s orderbook reaches record $16.1bn

Clean energy vessels account for 61% of the total orderbook value, including 66 container ships, 58 oil tankers, 47 bulk carriers and 22 LNG/LPG/LEG/VLECs.

The group is on track to achieve its delivery targets for its 2024 financial year, with 28 vessels delivered out of a target of 63. The group delivered 57 vessels in 2023 and 67 in 2022.

Related: Huangpu Wenchong bags contract for up to eight methanol-fuelled bulkers

The company has also reached 74% of its target for new orders with 38 vessels with a combined value of $3.3bn.

According to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, around 54% new orders are green products, mainly including methanol dual-fuel vessels, LPG carriers and VLECs.