Mawani and DP World break ground on Jeddah logistics park

DP World/Mawani Senior leaders of DP World and Mawani break ground on a 415,000 sqm logistics park.jpeg
Construction is underway on the largest logistics park in Saudi Arabia, a $240m collaboration between Mawani and DP World.

The 415,000 sq m integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port will have bonded and unbonded zones, dry, chilled and cold storage facilities among its grade-A warehouse spaces.

The greenfield facility is located alongside DP World's South Container Terminal and will include 185,000 sq m of warehouse space and an expansive storage yard with capacity for 390,000 pallet positions. Rooftop solar panels will generate some 20MW of electricity for the site, a feature DP World has installed on many of its global locations.

Jeddah Logistics Park will de developed in two phases with a planned opening date in the scond quarter 2025. The initiative was established in 2022 under a 30-year concession, seperate to another concession of the same length for DP World to operate the South Container Terminal, which was signed in 2020. The South Container Terminal is set to come online in Q4 2024 after a modernisation project to bring its throughput capacity to 5m teu, the partners said.

Speaking at the event, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Jeddah Logistics Park, strategically located on the vital Asia-Europe shipping route, will provide world-class multimodal connectivity and market access for our customers while supporting the ambitious aims of Saudi Vision 2030. This investment marks a significant step as we mark 25 years of operations in Jeddah and underscores our enduring commitment to facilitating the flow of trade.”

President of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), Omar Bin Talal Hariri, said: “This new logistics area will be connected to DP World’s South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, facilitating growth and increasing the number of containers handled at the terminal. The project is part of Mawani’s broader efforts to expand the number of logistics centres in Saudi ports, in partnership with major national and international companies, and in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.”

Mohammad Alshaikh, DP World Country Head, KSA, delivered details on the comprehensive project to attendees at the groundbreaking, including the UAE Consul General to Jeddah, His Excellency Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali AlKetbi, and senior Saudi government representatives and members of DP World’s leadership team.

The groundbreaking at the park follows the opening of DP World freight forwarding offices in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, expanding the group's footprint in the kingdom.

 

 

