ABS joins EU-funded liquid hydrogen containment system project

Administered by Greek Hydrus Engineering and German Technische Universitat Dresden, the research consortium is comprised of 14 members from nine countries.

ABS will review the LH2 containment, handling, and distribution systems as part of the process which works toward approval in principle.

The consortium is working to design a membrane-type containment system capable of storing LH2 at -253 °C at a scale up to 200,000 cu metres. The project scope also includes the creation of a 10-tonne (180 cu metres) prototype to validate the new design.

The main goal is to develop a next-generation sustainable, commercially attractive, and safe containment technology for long-term storage and transportation of LH2 on ships.

“Adopting hydrogen as cargo must overcome several technical challenges in addition to the traditional challenges of infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, safety protocols and economic viability. However, these obstacles are balanced by substantial opportunities,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.