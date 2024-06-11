Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologyABS joins EU-funded liquid hydrogen containment system project

ABS joins EU-funded liquid hydrogen containment system project

Photo: ABS LH2CRAFT.jpg
Classification society ABS has joined the LH2CRAFT project a European Union funded research initiative for liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage on commercial vessels.

Administered by Greek Hydrus Engineering  and German Technische Universitat Dresden, the research consortium is comprised of 14 members from nine countries.

 ABS will review the LH2 containment, handling, and distribution systems as part of the process which works toward approval in principle.

The consortium is working to design a membrane-type containment system capable of storing LH2 at -253 °C at a scale up to 200,000 cu metres. The project scope also includes the creation of a 10-tonne (180 cu metres) prototype to validate the new design.

The main goal is to develop a next-generation sustainable, commercially attractive, and safe containment technology for long-term storage and transportation of LH2 on ships.

For this project, ABS will review the LH2 containment, handling, and distribution systems as part of the process which works toward approval in principle (AiP).

“Adopting hydrogen as cargo must overcome several technical challenges in addition to the traditional challenges of infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, safety protocols and economic viability. However, these obstacles are balanced by substantial opportunities,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

TAGS: ABS hydrogen

 

Related
HMM container ship Hyundai Together
IKEA inks green bio-fuel shipping contract with HMM
Jun 10, 2024
George Procopiou - Dynacom, Dynagas and SeaTrader during Posidonia 2018
Greek shipowners take on the regulators
Jun 10, 2024
Global Ports-2-P-10 (1).png
Firing up for the future
Jun 06, 2024
Headway-Greece.JPG
Headway sets up Greece office
Jun 06, 2024