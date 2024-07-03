Borealis Maritime supports marine pollution monitoring and cleanup with Eyesea

Ocean and coastal pollution mapping and environmental protection non-profit Eyesea has signed a partnership with maritime asset management company Borealis Maritime to enable real-time reporting of marine pollution from Borealis vessels.

Eyesea gathers data on marine pollution from maritime professionals and enthusiasts through its app, data which is used to inform environmental improvement solutions. Its ultimate goal is to reduce oceanic waste and protect marine life. Reports from Borealis Maritime’s tankers, offshore vessels and container ships will help identify pollution hotspots and target cleanup efforts.

Borealis Maritime CEO, Christoph E. Toepfer, said that the new partnership was built previous involvement with Eyesea by the company's staff in Germany, including taking part in clean-up initiatives.

“We are excited to join forces with Eyesea. As a company deeply connected to the oceans, we recognize our responsibility to protect marine environments. We encourage our fleet to actively contribute to Eyesea’s innovative approach to tracking and addressing pollution, helping to safeguard our seas for future generations,” said Toepfer.

Eyesea utilises cutting-edge technology and a global network of maritime partners to collect data on marine pollution.

Eyesea Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, welcomed Borealis Maritime’s involvement: “The addition of Borealis Maritime’s fleet enhances our ability to collect comprehensive data on marine pollution. Their commitment sets an important example within the maritime industry, and we are grateful for their support in our shared goal of cleaner oceans.”