Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologyCMA CGM and CATL in green energy jv

CMA CGM and CATL in green energy jv

Dunkerque Port CMA CGM Champ Elysees
CMA CGM Champs Elysees at Dunkirk
CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) plan to set up joint venture and promote green vessels and low-carbon solutions.

The two parties have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on building comprehensive greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, planned to establish a joint venture to meet the growing environmental protection needs, supporting energy transformation and industrial upgrading.

In addition, CMA CGM and CATL will deepen cooperation on electric ships, warehouse logistics, renewable energy, etc., to jointly promote the dual-transformation of digitalization and green low-carbon.

In the future, both parties plan to integrate technology, market, and resources to jointly promote the development of green transportation and strengthen cooperation in digitalisation and green low-carbon transformation, according to CATL.

TAGS: Containers Asia CMA CGM

 

Related
JAPAN--AMMONIA.jpg
Japanese alliance aims at developing ammonia supply chain in Hokkaido
May 09, 2024
Euronav-Alex-Alice.jpg
Euronav reports $495m Q1 profit from diversified fleet
May 08, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd-Titan-and-STX-in-largest-ship-to-ship-bio-LNG-bunkering-operation.jpeg
IKEA chooses Hapag-Lloyd for greener shipping from Asia
May 08, 2024
green-finance-unsplash.jpg
Zero emissions to drive profound change in shipping business model
May 07, 2024