CMA CGM and CATL in green energy jv

The two parties have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on building comprehensive greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, planned to establish a joint venture to meet the growing environmental protection needs, supporting energy transformation and industrial upgrading.

In addition, CMA CGM and CATL will deepen cooperation on electric ships, warehouse logistics, renewable energy, etc., to jointly promote the dual-transformation of digitalization and green low-carbon.

Related: CMA CGM looks to Middle East for green fuels with Masdar partnership

In the future, both parties plan to integrate technology, market, and resources to jointly promote the development of green transportation and strengthen cooperation in digitalisation and green low-carbon transformation, according to CATL.