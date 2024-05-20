Deltamarin designs CO2 carrier of Ecolog

The two companies have collaborated on LCO2 carrier design for the purpose of tendering at shipyards worldwide.

Greece-based Ecolog is using the model of the gas sector to develop its business model and operate a service platform in the carbon capture, utilisation, and supply chain. The company is building aims at liquefying, transporting, and storage of up 50 million tonnes of CO2 annually worldwide.

Related: K Line and Nippon Gas set up marketing company for liquefied CO2 shipping

The vessel concept is for short-range transportation.

Deltamarin says in developing the vessel it worked to optimise the LCO2 aspects, explaining that there are different configurations of cargo containment and handling available to address the wide variety of CO2 compositions.

Related: Bernhard Schulte entering into CO2 market

Although there are no details on the size of the vessel, Deltamarin said it is designed to be a versatile and efficient carrier, using a low-pressure cargo system and shallow draught for easy access to facilities. The vessel will have dual-fuel LNG engines along with wind-assisted propulsion and capabilities to use shore power.

No timeline was proposed for construction and entry into service.

EclLog, a sister company of Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog and DryLog.