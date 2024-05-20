Hamburg issues discharge permit to Bawat for mobile system

Nasdaq-listed Danish manufacturer Bawat offers Ballast as a Service operating its treatment system from a mobile container. The system will mean that vessel operators that have failed to meet the ballast water standards will be able to comply with the Ballast Water Convention, which will be fully implemented in September, and legally discharge water for treatment by Bawat systems.

The Danish company has now appointed an operating partner company, Jongen GmbH & Co. KG, which it says has long-term experience in waste removal from ships in Hamburg.

Chris Todd, VP of Global Field Operations, said: “Selecting Hamburg as the global launchpad for Ballast as a Service is a natural choice, given its stature as a major port facility in Germany and Europe,” Todd added, “Over the coming months, we aim to extend Ballast as a Service to more key ports for enhanced response capabilities.”

The company hopes to offer similar services in ports across Europe and in major ports around the world.

Owner Marcus Peter Hummer has said that the port of Hamburg had admitted that two-to-three vessels per week were calling at the port with a non-functioning ballast water treatment systems.

The Bawat mobile unit effectively pasteurises ballast water eliminating invasive species completely in a simple and effective way. The mobile version of the system can treat 300 litres of water per hour, while consuming less than a litre of diesel for every 1,000 litre of treated water.