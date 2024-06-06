Headway sets up Greece office

“Greece is the world’s leading maritime hub and holds a pivotal position in global shipping market. Headway entered into Greek market in 2016 and had gained solid trust and recognitions from local partners,” said Headway.
The establishment of the new office in Greece will support the company to expand European market and optimize the company’s service network for low-carbon globalization.
The new Greek office will provide one-stop technology supports, pre-sales and after-sales services to Headway’s clients and partners in European region.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Seatrade, a trading name of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.
|Add Seatrade Maritime News to your Google News feed.