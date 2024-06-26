Höegh to de-rate more engines following successful Höegh Detroit project

Recent sea trials of the 7,850 Höegh Detroit following the EPLO project demonstrated fuel savings of 10g/kWh, equivalent to a 5% reduction, paving the way for similar initiatives on more vessels. The outcome will ensure a higher carbon intensity indicator (CII) rating and lower operating costs through fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions and less exposure to the EU Emissions Trading System. The Oslo-listed company has revealed that it intends to carry out similar EPLO procedures on seven other owned or operated vessels.

The development team optimised engine tuning and turbocharger configuration, installing new components more suitable for the ship’s lower speed profile. Turbocharger nozzle rings, blades, and compressor wheels were adapted.

Adjusting various engine parameters allowed optimisation at a de-rated engine output of 79% of the original maximum continuous rating, the partners said. Meanwhile, the installation of a new propeller enabled the vessel to achieve the same service speed but with lower fuel burn.

The Norwegian company’s COO, Sebjørn Dahl, commented: “Operating with lower engine power is one of several energy efficiency measures being deployed by Höegh Autoliners as part of our commitment to being a leader in sustainable deep-sea shipping. The fuel efficiency impact of EPLO optimisation on Höegh Detroit exceeded our expectations, safeguarding the vessel’s long-term energy efficiency and market value. We are confident of similar success in future EPLO projects.”

Ship speed reductions, of course, save fuel. But they usually mean that a ship’s engine is running outside its optimum power range. Adapting the turbocharger and engine settings improves the efficiency and quality of the combustion process.

Accelleron has booked orders for more than 20 EPLOs so far, including deals on sister vessels. The projects can be undertaken by Accelleron working on its own, or in conjunction with the original engine builder.