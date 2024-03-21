Louis Dreyfus Armateurs presents liquid hydrogen SOV concept vessel

The liquid-hydrogen SOV will be able to operate 95% of the time with zero carbon emission, with the vessel only releasing water during standard operations, said Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. The result would be a reduction of 4,000 tonnes in CO2 released per year.

LDA and Norwegian naval architecture Salt Ship Design worked on the concept design together, along with key stakeholders including main equipment suppliers, class and flag authorities, and fuel providers, with support from the European Commission.

The vessel would have the capacity to have 90 technicians onboard, together with 14 days of endurance at sea without requiring additional offshore facility or heavy port infrastructure, said the French company.

“We believe that H2 as fuel is one of the key enablers for reducing the impact of shipping industry in the coming years and help reaching the challenging carbon emission targets for the whole industry,” according to LDA.