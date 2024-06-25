LR grants AiP to HD KSOE’s ammonia fuel supply system

The approval certifies the fuel supply system against LR’s risk-based certification process and marks the conclusion of a joint development project between LR and HD KSOE which began in April 2024.

The joint development project aimed to develop and refine the design concept of an ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-fuelled vessels, and the AiP takes the product a step closer to installation in ammonia-powered ships. The newly developed ammonia fuel supply system shows complete compatibility with high-efficiency cargo handling systems and ammonia engines, said LR.

Ammonia is one of the fuels being explopred by the shipping industry to meet its ambition of net zero emissions by 2050. The production of green ammonia using renewable energy has the potential to create zero-emission fuels, although the current dominant method of producing grey ammonia from fossil fuels is a carbon intensive process. Adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel has raised safety concerns in the industry, as ammonia is a toxic substance.

HD KSOE separately unveiled an integrated scrubber technology for ammonia-powered ships to address some of those safety concerns. According to HD KSOE, the integrated scrubber is an eco-friendly technology that absorbs emitted ammonia on two separate occasions, reducing emissions to nearly zero. The company emphasised that when applying these systems to ammonia-powered ships, even fine leakages can be detected in real-time, preventing accidents from occurring in advance.

“This approval in principle represents another significant step for developing the technology required for shipowners and operators’ adoption of ammonia, one of the primary candidate fuels for the maritime energy transition. We are pleased to continue our strong working relationship with HD KSOE through this joint project that will provide a valuable solution for ammonia propelled ships,” Young-Doo Kim, Global Technical Support Office Representative for Korea, Lloyd’s Register said.

“Ammonia is a zero-carbon fuel that is attracting great attention in terms of economics and supply stability. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will lead the field of eco-friendly equipment and materials to take the lead in commercialising ammonia in 2025,” Young-jun Nam, Vice Present & COO of HD KSOE said.