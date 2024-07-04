LR report predicts new era of zero-emission nuclear-powered ships

Those were the conclusions of Fuel for thought: Nuclear, a new a report published by Lloyd’s Register (LR) which identifies small modular reactors (SMR) including water reactors, micro reactors, and molten salt reactors, as some of the most promising technologies for maritime applications. However, progress is being held up by the public’s perception of nuclear power. Both community readiness levels and investment readiness levels remain low, LR concedes.

Negative perceptions could be misplaced, however, and significantly outweighed by the benefits of nuclear fuel, the classification society claims. These include no direct greenhouse gas or other emissions, refuelling periods measured in years or decades, high reliability, and limited maintenance during operations.

Nuclear energy sources are radioactive heavy materials with energy densities tens of thousands of times higher than traditional fuels for shipping and are tightly regulated across production, distribution, handling, and use. The long-lived nature and high upfront cost of the fuel means that it can be capitalised rather than treated as an operating expense.

LR, which probably has more nuclear experience than any other classification society, identifies the proven track record of nuclear power in naval applications. SMRs, it said, could provide a low maintenance option for commercial ships. Experts have previously highlighted a range of benefits including the potential for higher ship speeds and time saved on bunkering.

The report suggests that the commercial relationships between shipowners and energy producers could well change, with shipboard power leased from a new generation of reactor owners. This would separate the shipowners from the complexities of licensing and operating nuclear technology.

SMRs represent a leap forward in reactor design, LR claims, with a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency, and modularity for streamlined production. As the technology matures and regulatory clarity increases, new ship designs optimised for nuclear propulsion will emerge, ushering in a new era of efficient and environmentally friendly vessels.

The classification society’s Mark Tipping, Power to X director, commented: “Fuel for Thought: Nuclear represents one of the first easily accessible overviews on the use of nuclear power in shipping, combining information from a wide range of sources into one report tailored for commercial shipping and the wider maritime value chain.

“Whilst its use in commercial shipping has been limited, by overcoming negative perceptions and a lack of investment levels, nuclear propulsion could provide immense value for the maritime sector in its decarbonisation journey, allowing for emissions-free vessels with longer life cycles which require minimal refuelling infrastructure, or in best case scenarios limit the need entirely,” he added.

Fuel for thought: Nuclear is available to download from Lloyd's Register.