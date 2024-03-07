MAN Energy Solutions and CCS enhance dual-fuel engine collaboration

The latest development is a sub-agreement in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) the two parties previously agreed in September 2023.

The sub-agreement covers MAN Energy’s new MAN L21/31 DF-M (dual-fuel methanol) genset designed at the company’s site in Holeby, Denmark. It establishes a collaboration between the companies that will support the new engine in the Chinese market, including activities associated with the planned Type Approval Test (TAT) in China in Q4, 2024.

The Strategic Framework Agreement is designed as an umbrella agreement that enables MAN Energy Solutions and CCS to add sub-agreements as required. Since its original signing, and prior to this new agreement, the two companies have added two other sub-agreements. The first covers the introduction of MAN Energy Solutions’two-stroke methanol engine to the CCS Global Fleet; and the second covers changes to Class Rules for the CCS Global Fleet.

CCS Marine Product Department General Manager Jiang Botao said: “The introduction of the MAN L21/31 DF-M methanol dual-fuel engine provides shipowners with more choices to achieve their decarbonisation goals. We much appreciate MAN Energy Solutions’ contribution and believe that the collaboration between it and CCS in alternative-fuel engines will surely make further contributions to a more sustainable future for the global maritime industry.”

CCS Jiangsu Plan Approval Center Manager Sun Qun said: “We have witnessed an increased interest in methanol-fuelled ships in recent years as methanol is an important alternative fuel for greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction. We are delighted to collaborate with MAN Energy Solutions, the leading marine-power solution provider, on this methanol dual-fuel engine to contribute to ship safety and maritime decarbonisation. CCS is fully committed to working with MAN Energy Solutions to complete the approval and delivery of this type of methanol dual-fuel engine.”

Finn Fjeldhøj, Senior Manager and Site Manager, Holeby, MAN Energy Solutions said: “The MAN L21/31 engine is well-established in the market having notched some 2,750 sales to date. With the shipping market currently experiencing an increased interest in methanol as marine fuel, we feel that the introduction of this dual-fuel engine is timely. This collaboration with CCS will provide great support to the new MAN L21/31 DF-M variant upon its entry to the Chinese market.”