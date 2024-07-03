MAN Energy Solutions extends collaboration with CSSC’s engine and trading units

Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of CSSC Group, has been a major manufacturer of medium and high-speed engines in China, while China Shipbuilding Trading serves as a crucial link and comprehensive trading company in the shipbuilding industry.

The collaboration between the three parties dates back over two decades, during which Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry has been a trusted four-stroke engine licensee of MAN, primarily catering to the Chinese shipbuilding market.

Reflecting on the partnership, Sun Zhihong, Chairman of Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry, said, "The extension of the License Agreement starts a fresh chapter of our collaboration, Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry will take this as a good opportunity to enhance our cooperation, strengthen SXD-MAN engines' market position, push decarbonisation, zero-carbon developments, and prepare for the new adjustment according to the changeable global market’s demands.”

Sephardim Koblenz, Head of 4-stroke License at MAN Energy Solutions said, "After 20 years planting, watering and caring, the cooperation among us has grown up to a strong tree. With the latest engine designs like 35/44DF, 21/31DF-M, this cooperation will be a key player to decarbonise the marine industry.”