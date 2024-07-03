Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologyMAN Energy Solutions extends collaboration with CSSC’s engine and trading units

MAN Energy Solutions extends collaboration with CSSC’s engine and trading units

MAN ES MAN energy solution-CSSC.jpg
MAN Energy Solutions, CSSC Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry and CSSC China Shipbuilding Trading are extending cooperation with the signing of 10-year license agreement.

Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of CSSC Group, has been a major manufacturer of medium and high-speed engines in China, while China Shipbuilding Trading serves as a crucial link and comprehensive trading company in the shipbuilding industry.

The collaboration between the three parties dates back over two decades, during which Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry has been a trusted four-stroke engine licensee of MAN, primarily catering to the Chinese shipbuilding market.

Reflecting on the partnership, Sun Zhihong, Chairman of Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry, said, "The extension of the License Agreement starts a fresh chapter of our collaboration, Shaanxi Diesel Heavy Industry will take this as a good opportunity to enhance our cooperation, strengthen SXD-MAN engines' market position, push decarbonisation, zero-carbon developments, and prepare for the new adjustment according to the changeable global market’s demands.” 

Sephardim Koblenz, Head of 4-stroke License at MAN Energy Solutions said, "After 20 years planting, watering and caring, the cooperation among us has grown up to a strong tree. With the latest engine designs like 35/44DF, 21/31DF-M, this cooperation will be a key player to decarbonise the marine industry.” 

TAGS: Shipyards Asia Europe Technology China Germany

 

Related
Borealis-Bomar-Mars.jpg
Borealis Maritime supports marine pollution monitoring and cleanup with Eyesea
Jul 03, 2024
Stena roro E-Flexer.jpg
Stena RoRo adds RoPax pair from Jinling Shipyard
Jul 02, 2024
Thames-image-dome.png
UK partners team up to assess feasibility of green H2 maritime supply chain
Jul 02, 2024
Euronav-Cap-Quebec.jpeg
Euronav to change name to CMB.TECH
Jul 02, 2024