Nantong CIMC SOE bags world’s first liquid ammonia-powered bulker fuel tank order

The order includes six sets of twelve 3,000 cu m liquid ammonia fuel tanks independently developed by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering, which will be used for the world’s first liquid ammonia-powered bulk carriers.

Each tank has a length of 31 metres, a diameter of 12 metres, and hemispherical heads.

“The fast increase of green fuel vessel order volumes will continually lift the growth of LNG, methanol, ammonia and other clean fuel demands from the shipping industry. The company will devote more contributions to the global shipping industry’s green transformation and sustainable development,” said Gao Wenbao, general manager of CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering is capable of design and manufacturing of the most complete series IMO Type C tanks in the world, specializing in EPC of gas carriers and cargo tanks.

CIMC Enric Holdings recently announced a 41.9% year-on-year increase in orders on hand at the end of the first quarter 2024, and a 35.7% year-on-year increase in orders booked in the first quarter to RMB7.48bn.