Norsepower CEO and co-founder steps down

Norsepower announced a change of leadership with the resignation of Tuomas Riski as CEO and appointment of Heikki Pöntynen as his successor. As a co-founder, Riski has been with Norsepower since 2012.

“I’m extremely proud of what Norsepower is today. As a co-founder, I’ve had the privilege to lead our talented team and grow the company from an idea to a proven product. Norsepower is today the global market leader in the business of mechanical sails, shifting the whole maritime industry towards its Net Zero goal,” said Riski.

Norsepower has secured a number of high profile installation contracts in recent months as wind assisted propulsion gains traction in shipping.

New CEO Pöntynen has been a board member at Norsepower, and brings experience in senior management positions Finland, China, Hong Kong, and the USA across naval architecture and marine engineering, cruise, and shipbuilding. His previous companies include Plannneri, R&M Group, Rauma Marine Constructions – Rauma Shipyard, Elomatic and MacGregor Group.

The company said the change of CEO is ongoing.

“I’m delighted to join the expert Norsepower crew and am eager to throw myself into supporting the Norsepower team to succeed in their ambitious goals. This is a rare opportunity – to build a game-changing company and help in the critical role of reducing emissions from the global shipping industry,” said Pöntynen.

Chairman of theNorsepower board, Erik Floman said: “Tuomas is a true pioneer and has been a superb asset for creating Norsepower; without him, we wouldn’t be the market leader of mechanical sails with a full order book. We want to thank Tuomas for the incredible job he has done. I’m also thrilled that Mr Pöntynen will join the team, bringing his considerable experience from working with companies at a similar phase of growth.”