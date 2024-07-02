UK partners team up to assess feasibility of green H2 maritime supply chain

H2Terminals, which is working with supply chain partners HiDROGEN and D31M, plans to develop a green energy supply system for industries on the River Thames and its estuary providing green hydrogen from wind, waves, and sun generated on a floating island some 100 kilometres offshore.

The project is part of a private-sector action plan led by the Thames Estuary Growth Board which is focused on attracting investment for the development of the Thames Estuary area.

H2Terminals plans to convert green hydrogen produced offshore into its liquid form at -253°C and ship is to a terminal on the Thames Estuary. The hydrogen would then be converted to electricity, hot water, and other by-products including liquid nitrogen and oxygen. Batteries on barges would store electricity until it is sent to its point of use.

The MoU will cover a formal assessment of technology, including the development of asset designs, qualification of containment systems, and floating hydrogen production and floating energy export systems. It will also include the development of approved materials capable of holding and insulating the liquid hydrogen at the ultra-low temperature that is required. The MoU will also define an assurance programme for floating hydrogen production, hydrogen ships, classification and energy export systems.

Gerry Wilkinson, H2Terminals CEO, said: “The demand for green hydrogen is projected to increase significantly in the next few years and we applaud the Thames Estuary Growth Board for committing to the alternative fuel to deliver jobs and investment opportunity to the Thames Estuary region. We will be offering thirty-year Power Purchasing Agreements direct to industry and utility companies as well as participating in the trading and capacity markets.

“The UK government has set an ambitious target for low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 and we look forward to working with the Growth Board, London & Partners, Lloyd’s Register, HiDROGEN and D3IM to help realise this ambition,” he added.

LR’s Mark Tipping, Power to X Director, commented: “This project is an example of how shipping can support governments’ ambitions to decarbonise their supply chains and generate growth for their regional and national economies. This ambitious green hydrogen project, underpinned by the combined expertise of LR, H2Terminals, HiDROGEN and D31M, will help create a sustainable logistics network along the River Thames and lay the foundations for industry to develop.”