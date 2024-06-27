X-Press Feeders receives first retrofitted dual-fuel methanol container ship

As X-Press Feeders prepares for the launch of its methanol-fuelled green shipping corridor in Northern Europe, the independent feeder carrier is upping its bet on methanol as a marine fuel by retroftting dual-fuel ammonia systems on ammonia-ready newbuilds.

Fuel-ready notations show that a vessel has been designed and equipped to enable an easier and potentially cheaper retrofit to the chosen fuel/s within the ship's lifespan. X-Press Feeders' decision to commit full dual-fuel methanol capability to a vessel ordered methanol-ready before it even enters service suggests greater confidence in methanol as a fuel since the ship was ordered in 2021.

The PaxOcean shipyard in Zhoushan, China, claimed that its completion of the three-month retrofit of the container ship Eco Umande with a methanol dual-fuel engine is a world first. The 1,170-teu feeder vessel is fitted with a MAN Energy Solutions 5S50ME engine and was commissioned for retrofit at the Zhoushan shipyard soon after delivery in March from builders New Dayang Shipbuilding.

While the vessel was originally built with a methanol fuel reserve, the retrofit saw PaxOcean add a complete methanol fuel system, including stainless steel pipes for its supply and modifications to existing fuel systems.

X-Press says that the retrofit furthers its position as one of the industry leaders in pushing the use of methanol as a more sustainable alternative to traditional marine gas oil. Deliveries have begun from its orderbook of 14 methanol ships across multiple Chinese shipyards, including Eco Maestro which was delivered last month and conducted the first simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operation in the Port of Singapore.

In July last year, X-Press became the first feeder carrier to sign a green methanol offtake deal with OCI Global. The carrier is set to play a central role in the establishment of a green corridor in Northern Europe later this year, using its methanol newbuildings to connect Belgium’s Port of Antwerp Bruges, Estonia’s Port of Tallinn, Finland’s Ports of Helsinki and HaminaKotka, Latvia’s Freeport of Riga and Lithaunia’s Klaipeda Port.

Fuel-ready notations for a ship show that its design has considered future retrofit of an alternative propulsion system, and made allowances such as leaving room for larger fuel tanks and fuel processing systems, using an engine which can be retrofitted to the desired fuel, or in the case of wind propulsion, has measures like pre-installed foundations or foundation locations for wings, sails, or rotors.