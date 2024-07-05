Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

China Merchants Energy Shipping sets up Southeast Asia Marketing Hub

Photo: CMES CMES singapore marketing hub (002).jpg
China Merchants Energy Shipping has opened a Southeast Asia marketing hub in Singapore, a concrete step towards the company’s strategy to deepen business development in the region.

The company will build regional service network based in Singapore and focus on the market development in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and India to further improve the company's brand influence in Southeast Asia, said China Merchants Energy Shipping. 

China Merchants Energy Shipping established its Singapore unit, CMES Singapore, in 1995 as the gateway and platform in Southeast Asia. CMES Singapore is committed to the upstream and downstream of the shipping business, with core business including ship chartering, ship building/repair supervision, marine service/offshore and marine products trading.

As the end of May 2024, China Merchants Energy Shipping operates and manages a fleet of 324 vessels including newbuilding orders, totalling in 46 million dwt.

 

