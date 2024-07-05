China Merchants Energy Shipping sets up Southeast Asia Marketing Hub

The company will build regional service network based in Singapore and focus on the market development in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and India to further improve the company's brand influence in Southeast Asia, said China Merchants Energy Shipping.

China Merchants Energy Shipping established its Singapore unit, CMES Singapore, in 1995 as the gateway and platform in Southeast Asia. CMES Singapore is committed to the upstream and downstream of the shipping business, with core business including ship chartering, ship building/repair supervision, marine service/offshore and marine products trading.

Related: CMES orders Silverstream air lubrication for new LNG carriers

As the end of May 2024, China Merchants Energy Shipping operates and manages a fleet of 324 vessels including newbuilding orders, totalling in 46 million dwt.